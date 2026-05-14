Collector asked to submit ATR over late execution of ‘Saksham Anganwadi’

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of alleged large-scale irregularities and delay in the implementation of modern ‘Saksham Anganwadi’ centres in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, calling the matter a potential case of ‘very serious human rights violations’.

Acting on a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro, the commission on Tuesday (May 12) directed the collector and district magistrate of Nabarangpur to submit an ATR within two weeks. According to the complaint, the Centre had approved establishment and transformation of 636 modern Saksham anganwadi centres across 10 blocks of Nabarangpur district. These centres were to be equipped with LED lighting, RO water purifiers, internet connectivity and Poshan Batikas (nutritional gardens) to ensure delivery of the mandated ‘package of six services’, including supplementary nutrition and pre-school non-formal education.

However, despite the lapse of nearly three years, transformation work in 460 centres allegedly remains incomplete. Saksham Anganwadi is aimed at upgrading, modernising and digitising India’s existing anganwadi centers to improve public service delivery for women and children.

Part of the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, it focuses on strengthening nutritional outcomes, early childhood care, and infrastructure.