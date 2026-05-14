Gang-raped, engineering student abducts accused near Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 23-year-old student of a private engineering college who was allegedly gang-raped by four youths, including her boyfriend, made a failed attempt to kidnap the accused who had recorded her videos, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when the victim, with the assistance of some of her friends, kidnapped Ranjan Behera, one of the accused and his associate Saroj Kumar Sethy on Monday (May 11) in an attempt to delete her obscene videos. The two were reportedly abducted in a car near Talakheta underpass but police rescued them after receiving information about the matter.

Behera and Sethy were rescued from an abandoned house in Chhatabar area. Police also detained the girl and her friends from the spot.

The girl lodged a complaint in Info Valley police station on Tuesday and a case under various sections including 70(1) (rape by one or more persons constituting a group) of BNS was registered. Four youths were arrested and further probe is underway, said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

During questioning, the girl told the investigators that she had visited her boyfriend Subhankar Parhi’s rented accommodation in Kaimatia area about 20 days ago where his friends Ranjan, Rati Ranjan Tarai and Sipun Behera were present. The four reportedly offered sedative-laced cold drinks to the girl following which she became unconscious. She told police that she was raped and videos of the crime were recorded by the four. Parhi and the victim studied in the same engineering college, police said.

After the girl gained consciousness, all the four threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone or else they would make her videos viral. She told police that Ranjan continued to threaten her on the grounds that he would circulate her videos if she did not enter into a relationship with him.