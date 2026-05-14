Students grab top grades as Bhubaneswar schools shine in CBSE Class XII exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Bhubaneswar delivered strong performances in the CBSE Class XII examinations, results of which were announced on Wednesday.
In SAI International School and SAI International Residential School, 100 per cent students secured first-division, the educational institution authorities said. SAI International School’s Tarun Tapan Bhuyan and Vatsal Agarwal topped with 98.8 pc in Humanities and Commerce streams respectively. Tamanna Bal secured 98.4 pc to top the Science stream.
Mother’s Public School Unit-1 too delivered a stellar performance in the Class XII examinations. At least 74 students of the school secured above 90 pc. In the Humanities stream, Ananya Tiwari scored 98 pc and emerged as topper of the school. Pratik Kumar Sahoo topped the Science stream with a 98.2 pc score, while Deshna Jain and Bharat Jain secured 97 pc each and emerged school toppers in Commerce.
The success reflects the dedication of the school’s teachers whose mentorship and motivation pushed students to excel, said school’s founder Poly Pattnaik.
SAI International Residential School’s students delivered equally impressive results. Soumili Maitra topped in Humanities with 98.6 pc, Rama Krushna Panda of Commerce secured 96.8 pc and Jayesh Agrawal of Science grabbed a 94 pc score. Chairperson of SAI International Education Group Silpi Sahoo said students demonstrated not only academic excellence but also resilience and determination.
KIIT International School set a benchmark with 98 pc of its students achieving first-division score. Anwesha Sundaray of Science topped with 98.4 pc, Tamanna Agarwal of Commerce got 98.4 pc and Saanvi S Patel of Humanities secured 98 pc.
The school also highlighted its commitment to inclusive education through the SEN Global initiative, which focuses on providing quality education to special children. All students enrolled in initiative passed with first-division marks, with top scorer Devanshi Nayak securing 92 pc.
Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students for their success. DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, students shone with Ipsita Jena of Science topping with 98.4 pc, Sai Awahan Jena of Commerce scoring 97.8 pc and Ritika Nair of Humanities securing 97.8 pc.
While DAV Kalinga Nagar’s Pratik Sarangi topped in Science stream with 96.8 pc score, Angelina Bhuyan of Commerce secured 96.4 pc. DAV School, Pokhariput also achieved similar success with Suvam Saswat Ojha of Science stream securing 97 pc, Madhusmita Jena and Saswat Dash of Commerce scoring 96.8 pc each and Swayamsikha Pattanayak achieving 96.4 pc in Humanities to emerge toppers in their respective streams.
DAV Public School, Unit-VIII recorded a pass percentage of 98.23 pc and 57 students scored more than 90 pc. The highest of 96.2 pc was scored by Amrit Bhal in Science stream. Tanisha Pradhan bagged the first position with 95.8 pc score in Commerce while Archana M and Maya Dhal jointly stood first in Humanities with 94.4 pc score.
The BJEM School students too excelled both in Science and Commerce streams. Manish Behura emerged as school topper in Science stream with 95.4 pc score while S Baibhav grabbed 94.2 pc to top Commerce.