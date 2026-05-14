Students grab top grades as Bhubaneswar schools shine in CBSE Class XII exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Bhubaneswar delivered strong performances in the CBSE Class XII examinations, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

In SAI International School and SAI International Residential School, 100 per cent students secured first-division, the educational institution authorities said. SAI International School’s Tarun Tapan Bhuyan and Vatsal Agarwal topped with 98.8 pc in Humanities and Commerce streams respectively. Tamanna Bal secured 98.4 pc to top the Science stream.

Mother’s Public School Unit-1 too delivered a stellar performance in the Class XII examinations. At least 74 students of the school secured above 90 pc. In the Humanities stream, Ananya Tiwari scored 98 pc and emerged as topper of the school. Pratik Kumar Sahoo topped the Science stream with a 98.2 pc score, while Deshna Jain and Bharat Jain secured 97 pc each and emerged school toppers in Commerce.

The success reflects the dedication of the school’s teachers whose mentorship and motivation pushed students to excel, said school’s founder Poly Pattnaik.

SAI International Residential School’s students delivered equally impressive results. Soumili Maitra topped in Humanities with 98.6 pc, Rama Krushna Panda of Commerce secured 96.8 pc and Jayesh Agrawal of Science grabbed a 94 pc score. Chairperson of SAI International Education Group Silpi Sahoo said students demonstrated not only academic excellence but also resilience and determination.

KIIT International School set a benchmark with 98 pc of its students achieving first-division score. Anwesha Sundaray of Science topped with 98.4 pc, Tamanna Agarwal of Commerce got 98.4 pc and Saanvi S Patel of Humanities secured 98 pc.

The school also highlighted its commitment to inclusive education through the SEN Global initiative, which focuses on providing quality education to special children. All students enrolled in initiative passed with first-division marks, with top scorer Devanshi Nayak securing 92 pc.