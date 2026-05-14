World Bank team discusses critical minerals value chain with Chief Secretary

BHUBANESWAR: A three-member team from the World Bank on Wednesday held extensive discussions with chief secretary Anu Garg and other top state officials on strengthening the entire value chain of critical minerals in Odisha.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed prospects of collaboration with the state government on several fronts including setting up of dedicated critical mineral processing parks to boost the value chain beyond raw ore extraction. The meeting also discussed domestic and global investment in mining, beneficiation, refining and advanced material production.

Developing integrated logistics infrastructure and dedicated industrial corridors to link mines, processing units, and ports were also discussed. The meeting underlined the need to create a globally competitive, robust and resilient critical minerals ecosystem in Odisha through coordinated efforts between the Centre, the state government and industry stakeholders.

Official sources said a joint working group is likely to be set up which will identify pilot projects, conduct a value-chain gap assessment and prepare a roadmap for financing, regulatory support, and private sector participation.

“As critical minerals are essential for semiconductors, EV batteries, renewable energy, defence, and high-tech manufacturing, Odisha’s mineral wealth has become important because of the global competition for secure and sustainable supply chains,” the sources added.