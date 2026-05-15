OAV students post impressive results in CBSE Class XII board examination

BHUBANESWAR: Students of science and commerce streams from the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs) in the state have posted commendable success in the Class XII board examination, whose results were declared by the CBSE on Wednesday.

Out of the 4,721 students in the science stream, OAVs recorded an impressive pass percentage of 73.5, an improvement by 1.5 per cent from the previous year’s result of 72 per cent. A total of 112 students secured above 90 pc marks in the science stream.

Priyadarshini Behera of OAV-Dhobatota in Kandhamal emerged as the topper in science stream with a score of 97.6 pc. Other achievers in the science stream included Piyush Ranjan Swain (97.2 pc) from OAV-Frezorpur, Bargarh; Shaktivandan Purohit (97.2 pc) from OAV Tetelenga, Boudh; and Lavyansh Meher (96.6 pc) from OAV Bedi, Nuapada.

In commerce, 423 students from 31 OAVs appeared for the exam. The pass percentage has increased to 88.9, compared to 77.6 pc the previous year. Around 14 students secured above 90 pc marks.

Disha Saha of OAV-Sanmouda, Mayurbhanj secured 96.8 pc and emerged the highest scorer in commerce. Other top performers included Anchal Agarwal (96.2 pc) from OAV Sanmouda, Mayurbhanj; Biswajeeta Prusty (95 pc) from OAV Jamdhar, Jajpur; Ankita Behera (95 pc) from OAV Jamdhar, Jajpur; and Ritik Khurana (95 pc) from OAV Ranibhol, Mayurbhanj.

OAV Sangathan officials congratulated the students on their success.