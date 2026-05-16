Set up libraries, reading rooms in each block: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita to BDOs

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday directed all block development officers (BDOs) to establish libraries and reading rooms in blocks and ensure their regular functioning.

Stating that libraries should support youth preparing for competitive examinations, she also instructed officials to develop at least five model water bodies in every block under the Amrit Sarovar scheme through combined MP and MLA funds. The ponds are to include seating arrangements, lighting and plantation facilities.

Reviewing 101 central government schemes across 37 departments at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting of Khurda, Sarangi stressed coordinated functioning between public representatives and the administration for effective implementation of welfare schemes with transparency and public service.

During the review, officials informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 27 projects worth Rs 71 crore were proposed for tender during 2025-26. The MP also reviewed bypass works at Tapang and Nirakarpur on the Howrah-Chennai railway line and directed authorities to minimise land acquisition. She also directed officials to expedite all pending works including the Rs 8,306-crore Rameswar-Tangi road project.