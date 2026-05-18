BMC pilots installation of solar benches in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards building a net-zero and sustainable city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installing smart solar benches at prominent public places in the city on a pilot basis.

The civic body has installed two solar-powered benches along Smart Janpath road on a trial basis. These benches are equipped with solar panels that power in-built lighting systems and also provide mobile charging facilities for the public.

BMC deputy commissioner N Ganesh Babu said the initiative aims to promote use of green and sustainable energy in public spaces while offering convenience to citizens. Officials said more such smart benches will be installed in parks, religious places and along roads and streets where seating arrangements are available.

The project is expected to encourage the use of renewable energy and improve urban infrastructure with eco-friendly public utilities, they said.

As part of its sustainable push, the civic body has also started installing solar powered water kiosks in different parts of the city with support from Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA). Around 30 such kiosks have already been installed including in urban primary health centres.

The civic body plans to install 100 such kiosks in phases. This eco-friendly facility will provide safe and cold drinking water to citizens while supporting sustainable public infrastructure, officials said.