Eight petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar to supply fuel to garbage collection vehicles on priority

BHUBANESWAR: Eight petrol pumps in the city will provide fuel to door-to-door garbage collection vehicles on priority to ensure waste collection from residential areas remains unaffected.

BMC officials said the step has been taken in view of the huge rush at petrol pumps for the last four days owing to the fuel crisis fear, which made it difficult for waste lifting vehicles to get their stock in time. Sources said in some cases, garbage collection vehicles couldn’t even collect waste from wards for two or more days due to this issue.

As the crisis mounted, the civic body held talks with IOCL and HPCL following which eight petrol pumps have been designated in the city where the garbage collection vehicles will be provided fuel on priority, a BMC official said.

He said the corporation has around 500 waste collection vehicles. These vehicles will move to the petrol pumps during lean periods in the evening or early morning, to fill their fuel stock.