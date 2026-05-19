Ama Bus services hit in Bhubaneswar as crew stages stir over late pay

BHUBANESWAR: Ama Bus services across the state capital were severely disrupted for several hours on Monday as crew members staged dharna at the Patrapada depot here seeking fulfilment of their demands, including timely payment of remuneration.

The agitators mostly comprised the bus guides engaged by a ticket collecting agency under the Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT). Owing to the protest which began early in the morning at 5 am and continued till 1 pm, the entire fleet of 117 non-AC buses remained off roads till the afternoon, affecting public transport on 45 different routes.

The protesters alleged that they had not received salaries for more than two months. They also complained of delay in disbursement of monthly remuneration, and demanded timely wage payment, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), insurance benefits and other safety measures for the bus guides.

Some of the staff alleged that the salary disbursement through third-party agencies was leading to delay in payment. They also claimed that those raising voice against these irregularities were being targeted and threatened regarding job loss, and sought appropriate measures in this regard.

The agitation affected passenger movement during peak office hours, with people struggling to find alternative transport. The bus service, however, resumed from 2 pm onwards after CRUT authorities intervened and assured of necessary measures.