Odisha police, NLUO begin training on child protection

BHUBANESWAR: The Crimes against Women and Children’s Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Police and the Centre for Child Rights (CCR) of National Law University Odisha (NLUO) on Monday launched a two-day training programme for police officers on ‘Essentials of Child Protection’.

The workshop is being organised with an aim to strengthen child-friendly approaches within the police force and enhance institutional understanding of child rights, child protection laws, mental health interventions and adverse childhood experiences, which influence children to commit crimes.

As part of the programme, discussions will be held on child victims, those who are in need of care and protection and the field-level protocols that are required while responding to children in vulnerable situations. The training has been conceptualised as an interdisciplinary and practice-oriented input that combines legal understanding with psycho-social perspectives and operational experiences, officials said.

On the day, training was provided to 131 officers, including 24 ASPs, 38 DSPs, 65 inspectors, three sub-inspectors and one ASI.

Crime Branch DG, Vinaytosh Mishra said the training of the police officers will help them develop an understanding that every child must be treated with utmost care and sensitivity during an investigation process. ADG CAW&CW, S Shyni highlighted how the police were taking a serious approach towards reports of missing children and making all efforts to rescue and reunite them with their families.

The concluding day of the training programme will be held at CAW&CW office here with focus on strengthening institutional coordination among police officers and officials of the Women and Child Development, Labour, and School and Mass Education departments.