Two key road projects launched to ease traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for two major road development projects in Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a public meeting after the foundation ceremony, the minister said the state government was committed to enhancing road connectivity and upgrading urban infrastructure in the state capital. “The department has approved a proposal worth Rs 7,826.15 crore for 37 road projects across the state,” he said.

Among the projects launched on the day were widening and strengthening work of road from Governor's House petrol pump to Ganganagar square covering 0.866 km with an estimated cost of Rs 5.96 crore. Similarly, improvement of internal road from Capital Hospital to Banadurga temple stretching 0.946 km will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3.93 crore.

Harichandan said the projects are expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the LIC Square-Ganganagar Square corridor and around the Capital Hospital area, while ensuring smoother vehicular movement for commuters.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who attended the programme, appreciated the initiative taken by CM Mohan Charan Majhi and the Works minister for developing modern and sustainable road infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the city. She expressed hope that local residents would greatly benefit from the projects.

The event was also attended by Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, BMC mayor Sulochana Das and senior officials of the Works department, including chief engineer Manoj Kumar Mahananda and superintending engineer Sachin Kumar Sahu.