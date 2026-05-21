Bhubaneswar adds new upscale hospitality address in Prachi Sarovar Premiere

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s growing hospitality and tourism landscape received a major boost on Wednesday with the virtual inauguration of Prachi Sarovar Premiere Bhubaneswar by Union minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Developed through a strategic partnership between Sarovar Hotels and Prachi Resorts, the upscale property is expected to strengthen Bhubaneswar’s emergence as a prominent tourism, business and events destination in eastern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat said the tourism sector has been witnessing rapid growth across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the Odisha government for its efforts in promoting tourism and expressed confidence that the opening of the new hotel would further accelerate the sector’s growth in the state.

Chairman of Sarovar Hotels Ajay K Bakaya said Bhubaneswar is rapidly evolving into one of India’s most promising cultural, business and tourism destinations. The inauguration of Prachi Sarovar Premiere reflects Sarovar Hotels’ commitment to expanding in high-growth markets with strong tourism and infrastructure potential, he said.

Bakaya also announced that the group is developing seven more hotels in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Gopalpur, Berhampur and Keonjhar, which are expected to become operational in the coming years.