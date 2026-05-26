BRICS’ disaster risk reduction meet to be held at Puri in June

BHUBANESWAR: The BRICS technical meeting of the ‘Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group’ organised under India’s BRICS presidency, will be held from June 3 to 5 in Puri.

Officials from the Revenue and Disaster Management department said representatives and experts from BRICS countries will participate in the meeting and deliberate on various issues related to disaster management, resilience building and international cooperation.

Delegates from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and China, among other countries will attend the conference. The technical meeting is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange among BRICS nations on disaster management, promote discussions on new technologies, coordinated approaches and further strengthen mutual cooperation. Hosting of the international conference in Puri will also showcase Odisha’s achievements and expertise in disaster management at the international level.

Officials said Odisha has been selected as the host for the important technical meeting in recognition of the state’s proactive, successful and robust initiatives in the field of disaster preparedness and management. The state has earned international appreciation for its effective cyclone management, community-based early warning systems and successful rescue and evacuation strategies, they said.