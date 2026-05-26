Facing heat over Soumya’s killing, ADGP Gangwar shunted to Home dept

BHUBANESWAR: In the centre of a controversy for allegedly engaging a railway constable in personal duties, ADG Dayal Gangwar was transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in Home department by the state government on Monday.
Gangwar was serving as ADG Communications. He was in the middle of a storm after GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain (32) was lynched by a mob in Balianta area on May 7.
Soumya’s parents had alleged that he was under severe mental stress when he worked under Gangwar. The deceased constable’s parents had claimed that the senior IPS officer compelled him to perform personal duties unrelated to official work. They also demanded a CBI probe into the brutal killing as well as the alleged harassment meted out to their son by the officer in the past.
In an another development, the Home department on the day modified its recently issued transfer order by interchanging the place of postings of two IPS officers. The department had transferred 14 IPS and four OPS officers on Saturday.
The order mentioning Parmar Smit Parshottamdas as the new Nayagarh SP was modified and he was posted as Khurda SP on the day. Suvendu Kumar Patra, who was posted as Khurda SP, was appointed as Nayagarh SP.
Sources said, the move came after the government realised that Patra belongs to Khurda district. IPS officers are generally not posted in their home districts to prevent conflicts of interest, ensure neutral administrative functioning and reduce potential biases arising from local or familial ties.