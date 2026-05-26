Facing heat over Soumya’s killing, ADGP Gangwar shunted to Home dept

BHUBANESWAR: In the centre of a controversy for allegedly engaging a railway constable in personal duties, ADG Dayal Gangwar was transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in Home department by the state government on Monday.

Gangwar was serving as ADG Communications. He was in the middle of a storm after GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain (32) was lynched by a mob in Balianta area on May 7.

Soumya’s parents had alleged that he was under severe mental stress when he worked under Gangwar. The deceased constable’s parents had claimed that the senior IPS officer compelled him to perform personal duties unrelated to official work. They also demanded a CBI probe into the brutal killing as well as the alleged harassment meted out to their son by the officer in the past.