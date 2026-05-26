Naveen raises concern over Ganjam crime

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed shock over the brutal assault of a youth in Ambika Nagar of Berhampur’s Badabazar area on Sunday evening.

“The attack comes close on the heels of an inhuman assault on a young man and woman in Berhampur recently. The back-to-back incidents of brazen violence have created panic among people in Odisha,” he said.

Naveen said even after police’s threats of encounters, criminals were fearlessly committing crimes on the highways, exposing the utter failure of the governance system.

“Before the situation spirals out of control, the government must become alert, instead of giving big speeches, to ensure people’s safety and uphold the rule of law,” he added.