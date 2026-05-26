Odisha govt rolls out two rural development schemes

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday launched the Model Village Mission and the Mahapurusha Adarsha Grama Yojana (MAGY) for upgrading village infrastructure and preserving the legacy of eminent personalities of the state.

The schemes were launched through video-conferencing by PR&DW minister Rabi Narayan Naik. The model village initiative seeks to provide urban-level amenities in rural areas and transform villages into self-sustaining and self-governing growth centres. The initiative is aligned with the state government’s broader vision of Viksit Odisha-2036.

In the first phase, the government plans to saturate 6,733 GP headquarters with basic infrastructure and community facilities by 2029. To identify infrastructure gaps and essential service requirements, a comprehensive baseline survey will be conducted in all villages.

Simultaneously, the minister launched MAGY which aims at holistic development of the native GPs of eminent personalities who made significant contributions in social, cultural, literary and political fields.

The scheme will be implemented over a period of three years from 2026-27 to 2028-29 and is expected to cover 100 to 150 GPs.