OERC chief Pradeep Jena quits on ‘personal ground’

BHUBANESWAR: Retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Monday resigned from the post of chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), triggering speculations over the circumstances leading to his exit.

According to a notification issued by the Energy Department, the resignation of Jena “on personal ground” was accepted and he has been allowed to relinquish charge with effect from May 25, 2026 (afternoon).

Jena had been appointed as the OERC chief on March 28, 2025, shortly after retiring from service as the chief secretary of the state. During his tenure in the bureaucracy, he held several key positions and was regarded as one of the most influential officers in the government.

The sudden nature of the resignation has raised eyebrows. Sources said Jena attended office on Monday and chaired several meetings during the day. Even senior officials within the OERC were reportedly unaware of his decision until television channels flashed the news in the afternoon.

Though the official notification cited “personal reasons” for his resignation, the abrupt development has given rise to speculation over the circumstances leading to his exit. Informed sources indicated that Jena submitted his resignation to the Energy department on Monday afternoon itself. The proposal was then forwarded to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is currently in New Delhi, for approval. Following the chief minister’s consent, the department formally issued the notification accepting the resignation.

The development assumes significance as the OERC plays a crucial role in regulating Odisha’s power sector, including electricity tariff determination and oversight of distribution utilities. No announcement has yet been made regarding Jena’s successor.