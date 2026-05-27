Odisha Crime Branch finds outsiders also involved in mob lynching of railway constable in Balianta

BHUBANESWAR: Not just locals, mischief-makers from other areas of the capital city too were involved in the mob lynching of railway constable Soumya Ranjan Swain (32) in Balianta on May 7, the Crime Branch investigation has found.

On Tuesday, Crime Branch arrested one more accused, Binod Kumar Behera (48) in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to 16.

Behera was nabbed from a country liquor manufacturing unit in Indupur area of Kendrapara district on Monday and is a resident of Satya Nagar area in the city. The agency’s officers are investigating the reason behind his visit to Balianta and motive behind joining the mob on that day.

“Probe is underway to ascertain if Behera’s visit to Balianta was coincidental or on purpose. He will be questioned to find out if he was influenced by the violent behaviour of the crowd,” said a senior police officer.

So far, the agency has received more than 10 videos of the incident which were recorded by some locals on the spot. The videos are being sent to the local police to identify the miscreants involved in the crime. However, the officers are facing a challenge in recognising people like Behera as they are not from the same locality, said CB sources.

Crime Branch IG, Sarthak Sarangi told mediapersons that Balianta police had initially arrested 11 people. “After the agency took over the probe, five others including Binod Behera were apprehended. He was hiding in a country liquor manufacturing unit which likely belongs to a person known to him,” he said.

The CB IG further informed that at least eight to 10 more people who had assaulted the victim are still on the run. “Investigation suggests many of them might not have fled the state, but could be possibly hiding at their relatives or friends’ place. Action will also be taken against the people found providing shelter to the absconders,” he added.