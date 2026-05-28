Dreaded criminal injured in encounter with police in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old criminal, Papun Majhi, was injured in an early morning shootout with the police in the Info Valley area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Police seized a 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, and 25 gm of brown sugar from his possession.

Earlier, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of the Commissionerate Police had received information about his movement to deliver the contraband to drug peddlers in the area. A team intercepted him near Arisala village within the Info Valley police limits at about 2.30 am.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said when the SCU team attempted to apprehend Majhi, he opened fire at them. Police fired in return and managed to apprehend the accused. He sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and was shifted to Capital Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Singh said Majhi had been active for the last 10 to 12 years and was involved in various crimes like bombings, robbery, dacoity, and others. About 22 cases had been registered against him in the past, and Majhi had been arrested in earlier instances too.

The police commissioner also said a zero-tolerance policy against notorious criminals and organised crime is being implemented by the police.