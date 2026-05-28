Nor’wester brings relief in Twin City, Cuttack reels under waterlogging

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : Nor’wEster rains lashed Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed respite to the citizens who were reeling under punishing heat for last few weeks.

However, Cuttack residents had to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as several low-lying residential areas and marketplaces were submerged. Among the worst-affected areas were Odia Bazar, Sutahat, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Rover street, Mahidas Bazar, Mehendipur, Kathagada Sahi, Jhola Sahi, Nima Sahi, Nua Rousapatana, Meria Bazar and Kaligali, where accumulation of rain water made commuting difficult for quite some time.

Residents, meanwhile, attributed the situation to poor drainage system in the city. “We thought the situation would improve after the downpour receded. However, two hours have already passed but our areas still remain waterlogged,” some locals alleged.

They complained that the branch drains were lying clogged with garbage and solid waste, worsening the situation. “If this is the condition during summer, the situation during rainy season can be well perceived,” the locals said, further blaming the Cuttack Municipal Corporation for negligence. No official concerned could be reached for comments on the matter.

Capital city Bhubaneswar too received mild and sporadic showers accompanied by strong wind which brought down the mercury and provided relief from the miserable hot weather. In some places, power outage was reported too.