Four held over ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ scam in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The cyber police wing of Commisionerate Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters for allegedly cheating people of over Rs 70 lakh by circulating APK files in the name of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) membership, fake investment schemes and RTO challans.

The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police arrested the accused - Ayan Nandi (27) of Nadia district in West Bengal, Allaudin Ansari (36) of Jamtara in Jharkhand, and Abhisek Das (21) and Birendra Das (20) of Deoghar district in Jharkhand after raids in the two states.

Police said the accused had been disguising malicious APK files in unsuspecting messages and luring people to join CJP with promises of rewards and gift cards.

“We found that the accused worked on fraudulent gift card schemes and malicious digital links in the name of CJP, and pushed their targets to take membership in the party through these links. We suspect they were attempting to commit cyber fraud in this manner,” Cyber Police ACP Suchismita Das said.

Police said the fraudsters also sent APK files disguised as RTO challans. Unsuspecting users were being tricked into downloading malware, which enabled these cyber criminals to access their banking credentials, OTPs and personal information on mobile phones.