Nor’wester brings mercury down across Odisha, but six districts still on heatwave radar

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury plunged in several parts of the state following Wednesday’s nor’wester rains, bringing citizens some much-needed respite from the cruel heat and diluting the effect of the sweltering conditions.
For the first time in the last one week, temperature did not cross 45 degree Celsius anywhere in the state on Thursday. Only 12 towns in the state crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark on the day of which the highest 43.2 deg C was recorded in Balangir. It was followed by Sambalpur at 43.1 deg C and Titilagarh 43 deg C.
The coastal region, meanwhile, remained cooler compared to western Odisha districts. According to the situation report released by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated places in Sambalpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts on Friday.
Similarly, warm night condition has been predicted in isolated places over Balangir and Sambalpur districts. On the other hand, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sonepur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.
In its extended range forecast, the IMD said maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36-38 deg C over most parts of coastal Odisha, 38-40 deg C in most parts of interior Odisha and 40-42 deg C in some parts of north interior Odisha during next week.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. However, dry weather is expected over the remaining districts.
The situation report said seven blocks of Mayurbhanj district including Jamda, Suliapada, Bisoi, Bangiriposi, Badasahi, Rairangpur and Raruan were affected in the whirlwind which occurred on Wednesday during which one person died due to lightning. Meanwhile, one death each was also reported from Angul and Keonjhar during nor’wester rains in the two districts.
The SRC office said 26 suspected heatwave deaths have been reported this season of which three are confirmed. Six deaths have been negated by district emergency officers after postmortem, it added.