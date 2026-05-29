Nor’wester brings mercury down across Odisha, but six districts still on heatwave radar

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury plunged in several parts of the state following Wednesday’s nor’wester rains, bringing citizens some much-needed respite from the cruel heat and diluting the effect of the sweltering conditions.

For the first time in the last one week, temperature did not cross 45 degree Celsius anywhere in the state on Thursday. Only 12 towns in the state crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark on the day of which the highest 43.2 deg C was recorded in Balangir. It was followed by Sambalpur at 43.1 deg C and Titilagarh 43 deg C.

The coastal region, meanwhile, remained cooler compared to western Odisha districts. According to the situation report released by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated places in Sambalpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

Similarly, warm night condition has been predicted in isolated places over Balangir and Sambalpur districts. On the other hand, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sonepur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

In its extended range forecast, the IMD said maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36-38 deg C over most parts of coastal Odisha, 38-40 deg C in most parts of interior Odisha and 40-42 deg C in some parts of north interior Odisha during next week.