Odisha government imposes bars on sharing VVIP visit details on social media

BHUBANESWAR: Taking serious note of security lapses during the visit of VVIPs and VIPs, the state government has imposed strict restrictions on sharing details of their movement and other sensitive information on social media or other public platforms.

A directive issued by the Home department has asked all district collectors, SPs and other senior police officers to exercise utmost caution in handling and sharing security-related details related to visit of VVIPs and VIPs. The department stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to take adequate measures in this regard.

It has asked the officials concerned to ensure due diligence in dealing with such sensitive information such as minutes-to-minutes programme, details of security arrangements and other operational matters to prevent unauthorised transmission.

The department has underlined that instances of unauthorised possession of information related to VVIP and VIP visits, including minutes-to-minutes, have been reported from time to time, primarily due to sharing of such contents on social media platforms that subsequently reach unauthorised persons. Sharing of such details may have serious security repercussions, it stated.

The government has also pointed out that use of private messaging services also carries higher risk of breach and leakage of information.

The MHA in its letter to the state government has also stated that well-defined procedures and SOPs should be followed on sharing of information related to VVIP and VIP visit and strictly adhered to by all officers and personnel concerned.

The ministry has also warned of appropriate action against the erring personnel as per norms in the event of leakage of such information.