Odisha government’s fresh draft to amend ODA rules triggers concern

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s latest draft amendment to the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules, 2020 has come under scanner over removal of multiple key land use zones, included in 2025, in the new proposal.
On Wednesday, the Housing and Urban Development department issued a fresh draft notification proposing some changes in the existing planning rules. The department also sought public feedback on the draft which will come into consideration after 15 days of its publication in the Odisha Gazette.
However, a comparison between the third amendment to the rules notified in 2025 and the latest draft showed that some land use categories like Forest and Plantation Use zone, Special Area zone, Mining zone and Buffer Restricted Development zone have been deleted in the fresh proposal.
The deleted provisions earlier contained specific regulations relating to forest plantations, ecologically-sensitive areas, mining-linked activities and restricted development near transport routes and water bodies.
The earlier notification had included safeguards and zoning controls for activities around forests, plantations, archaeological and heritage areas, mining operations and transport corridors. It had also listed restrictions on hazardous industries, quarrying, dumping grounds and heavy industrial activities in sensitive locations.
However, the deletion of the Buffer Restricted Development zone has raised concern. Under the earlier notification, several activities were specifically prohibited in these areas, including heavy and hazardous industries, warehouse storage of inflammable and hazardous goods, slaughter houses, hospitals treating contagious diseases, sewage and solid waste dumping sites, quarrying of gravel and clay, truck terminals, helipads and power plants.
The deleted provisions had also restricted water treatment plants, large storage godowns, wholesale mandis, junk yards and shooting ranges among others, in buffer restricted areas.
Similarly, deletion of the Mining zone has drawn attention as the earlier amendment had specifically addressed labour colonies, dumping sites, brick kilns and fly ash-related activities through controlled permissions.
In the latest draft, the government has introduced revised categories such as Agricultural and Forest Use zone, Water Bodies Use zone, Special Heritage zone and Environmentally Sensitive zone.
While these new categories include fresh development permissions and restrictions, the removal of earlier zones has triggered questions over whether key protection measures taken in the previous amendment have been diluted.
Real Estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan pointed out that the shift could significantly alter how future land use permissions are interpreted in rapidly-expanding urban and peri-urban areas of the state. “Other laws may fill the gap partially but inadequately due to removal of these land use zones that would make enforcement difficult,” he said.
H&UD authorities couldn’t be reached for their comment. However, the draft amendment is open for objections and suggestions ahead of its finalisation.