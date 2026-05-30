Bhubaneswar’s proposed New City master plan to be prepared within nine months

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department on Friday conducted a stakeholder consultation meeting for preparing the master plan of the proposed New City near the capital, which is expected to be completed in the next nine months.

Additional chief secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee, who chaired the meeting, said the master plan is being prepared by Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Private Ltd (SJI), Singapore, while a market feasibility study for the urban development project has already been conducted with the assistance of global consultancy firm JLL.

Vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority Chanchal Rana, representatives of SJI and JLL, along with officials from departments including Forest, Works, IT, and Industries, attended the meeting. The state cabinet had granted in-principle approval to the ‘New City Development’ scheme in September 2025.

Spread across nearly 800 acres in Gothapatna, Malipada and Daspur mouzas, the project is planned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036.