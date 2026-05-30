Door-to-door SIR survey in Odisha from May 30, over 45,000 BLOs deployed

BHUBANESWAR: Over 45,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) will carry out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the state from Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons ahead of the exercise, chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said all preparatory work, including printing of forms and training of BLOs, has already been completed. Officials have been instructed to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included, he said.

As per the schedule, the BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits from May 30 to June 28 for distribution and collection of enumeration forms. Each elector will be provided with two pre-printed forms containing personal details, family information and references linked to the 2002 electoral roll.

Gopalan said the draft electoral roll will be published on July 5. Claims and objections can be filed between July 5 and August 4, while disposal of claims and objections will continue till September 2. The final electoral roll will be published on September 6.

The CEO said that 3.16 crore out of around 3.34 crore voters, accounting for 94.61 per cent of the state’s electors, have already been mapped with the electoral roll prepared during the last SIR conducted in 2002. Voters who could not be mapped during the pre-SIR phase can still be included after submitting the required information during the ongoing revision process.

To ensure transparency and participation of political parties, recognised parties have been requested to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) for every polling station. So far, 33,026 BLAs have been appointed across Odisha, he said.

During the house-to-house survey, the BLOs will collect one signed copy of the filled enumeration form and return the second signed copy to voters as an acknowledgement receipt.