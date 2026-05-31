Dad-daughter escape death as truck drags car half a km on Kuakhai bridge in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A father-daughter duo had a brush with death when a truck nearly mowed down their car on the Kuakhai bridge on Friday night, cocking a snook at police’s ongoing road safety drive and crackdown on rash driving.

The car the two were travelling in was hit by the 12-wheeler truck from behind and it dragged their vehicle for about 500 metre on the National Highway-16 within Mancheswar police limits at about 11.40 pm on Friday before fleeing the spot.

Police said, Subhrat Patnaik and his daughter, a minor, were on their way home in Hanspal area when the incident took place. Though both escaped unscathed, they have been left in a traumatised state.

The disturbing act came to light as a passerby recorded the video, which went viral on the day. In the video, the truck can be seen dragging Patnaik’s car and speeding away from the scene.

Police said, the PCR van personnel on patrolling duty noticed the accident and swung into action. They overtook the truck and then took the help of a Hyva truck driver passing on the NH to block the offending vehicle which was approaching from behind.