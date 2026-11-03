Cuttack police take Gauri Bhoi murder accused on two-day remand for further probe

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Monday brought Jalandhar Bag, accused of murdering 29-year-old Gauri Bhoi, on two-day remand for further investigation, crime scene recreation and gathering additional evidence.

Gauri’s body was found bludgeoned to death along the banks of Kathajodi river near Raja Bagicha under Badambadi police limits on October 7. Bag was subsequently arrested on October 24 from Putur in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said they received information that Bag had also exploited and assaulted a girl of Laxmanpur in Nuapada district earlier. “A special team has been formed to quiz the accused who seems to be a habitual offender and is suspected to have physically exploited other girls and women,” he added.

The DCP said investigation revealed Bag had made over 60 emergency response support system (ERSS) calls in a month. “Even after assaulting Gauri on October 6, he made ERSS call and admitted her to Nuagan community health centre in Jagatsinghpur. He compelled the victim to give false statements like meeting accident, facing attack from neighbours, etc., if questioned regarding her injuries,” he said.

“We will interrogate him to collect more evidence, ascertain if he was involved in similar type of offence in the past besides reconstruct the crime scene,” said Dnyandeo.