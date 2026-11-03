Cyclone Murasu landfall today, south Odisha on alert

BHUBANESWAR: Severe cyclone Murasu is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh between Monday night and the wee hours of Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather body, the storm will likely cross the coast between Nellore and Narasapur, to the south of Ongole. The landfall process is expected to commence by 11.30 pm and continue till 4 am. After landfall, it is likely to move west-northwestwards while maintaining the intensity of severe cyclone and gradually weaken into a cyclone later in the morning.

As the cyclone heads towards the neighbouring state, parts of Odisha on the day witnessed rainfall activity under its impact. Chatrapur recorded 16.8 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day, followed by Paralakhemundi 16 mm, Puri 13.2 mm and Gopalpur 11.7 mm.

Under its influence, southern districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next two days till Wednesday. According to the IMD, a few places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts may witness heavy rains on Tuesday.

Similarly, heavy rains may prevail at isolated places in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday. The storm is likely to trigger light to moderate rains or thundershower at many places in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 50 kmph to 60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph is expected to prevail along and off south Odisha coast on Tuesday. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough in the region during the period, said the IMD.

The national weather body has cautioned that the rains induced by the storm may trigger landslides in hilly areas and also damage vulnerable structures like asbestos and kutcha houses in the southern districts of Odisha.