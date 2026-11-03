Orissa HC seeks update on OCA polls, hearing on November 20

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday sought an update on the pending elections of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), which have been due for over a year now.

The HC was hearing a petition that challenged the OCA General Body’s February 22 decision to defer elections that were due in October 2025. The elections were postponed amid uncertainty over the applicability of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 to cricket bodies.

Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, claiming to represent Cuttack-based Sunrise Club, filed the petition.

When the matter came up on Monday, counsels of different parties involved informed the court that the OCA had on Sunday decided to hold elections.

Taking note of it, Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo observed that the reported decision may have a bearing on adjudication of the petition and sought from OCA a status report on the election process. Justice Sahoo adjourned hearing on the matter to November 20.

The OCA’s general body meeting was held on Sunday. It was reportedly decided that the pending elections will be held following the upcoming international cricket match scheduled for December 24. The electoral roadmap for new office-bearers will commence immediately after the ODI match concludes.

The OCA’s last full elections were held in October 2022. Following the resignation of then president Pranab Prakash Das, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty was elected unopposed as president in February 2025.