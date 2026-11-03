Youth takes drugs inside traffic aid post, video goes viral in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A video of a youth reportedly consuming brown sugar inside a traffic aid post near Sriya Talkies Square went viral on social media on Monday, leaving the Commissionerate Police red-faced.

The video was apparently recently recorded through a mobile phone during the night hours. Investigators are verifying the identity of the youth and trying to ascertain when the video was recorded.

In the video, the youth could also be seen lying inside the aid post with cigarette packets and matchboxes scattered nearby. The incident has raised serious questions as the aid post is located barely a few metres away from Kharavela Nagar police station.

Sources said the city has around 29 traffic aid posts and most of them are in a dilapidated condition with their glass windows and doors broken and washroom taps stolen. Out of the total, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had opened 22 new traffic aid posts at different junctions in the city in February last year.

Located strategically at different junctions, the 22 aid posts were built at a cost of `2.6 crore and were later handed over to the Commissionerate Police for their use. The objective of setting up the aid posts was to improve response times during traffic incidents and enhancing the overall efficiency of traffic management in the city. They were also supposed to act as a resting place for traffic personnel, allowing them to take breaks while managing traffic at the busy junctions.