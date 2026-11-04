Jaundice scare at Utkal University as 12 students test positive for Hepatitis A

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal University is in the grip of a jaundice outbreak with at least 12 students testing positive for Hepatitis A.

Health officials said out of 19 samples collected by the Urban Metropolitan Surveillance Unit in the last two days, 12 have tested positive for the infection.

“The infection could have occurred due to consumption of contaminated food or water. Water samples have been collected from the university premises for testing. However, we also suspect that some students may have contracted it from campus feasts organised during the recently concluded elections,” additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Dr Nilamani Senapati told this paper.

Following the outbreak, the Utkal University administration and health authorities have stepped up precautionary measures on the campus to prevent further spread of the infection. University authorities said after two students, both boarders of Girls’ Hostel 7, tested positive for the infection on Monday, the surveillance was intensified.

They said reports of illness among a few boarders of Girls’ Hostel 7, including the two being treated in the hospital, came to the notice of the administration following reopening of the institution after Puja vacation. Keeping the situation in view, the university has now postponed its mid-semester examinations and started screening of hostel boarders while banning street food on the campus. Both the students are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

Registrar Swati Mishra told mediapersons, “A university team has visited all the hostels to find out whether other students were experiencing any symptoms. The university is coordinating with health authorities and maintaining close surveillance,” the registrar said.