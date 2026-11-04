Vendors to sell firecrackers for four days from November 5 in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has tightened security measures and stepped up surveillance on firecracker sale in Bhubaneswar for Diwali, warning action against those not following the norms.

City DCP Saravana Vivek M said out of 560 applications received for sale of firecrackers for Diwali, licence has been issued for 160, while the scrutiny is underway for others. Some applications have also been rejected.

He said the traders have been given permission to sell crackers for four days from November 5 to 8. Vivek warned the traders not to indulge in illegal sales or unauthorised storage of firecrackers, while appealing to the citizens to follow guidelines issued by the authorities concerned for sale and bursting of crackers.

Sources said vendors who have been permitted to sell crackers at the designated clusters have been instructed to set up fireproof tents and keep fire extinguishers at their stalls to prevent accidents.

As it is, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued guidelines regulating the use of firecrackers and restricting the time for bursting crackers to two hours, from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The Board has urged citizens to opt for green crackers and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by lighting traditional lamps, decorating homes with lights and organising cultural programmes instead of bursting excessive firecrackers.

The Board has asked people to ensure that firecrackers are not burst in designated silence zones, including parks, gardens, hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places.