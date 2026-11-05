25-year-old man shot dead in Bhubaneswar; eight arrested

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead within the Dhauli police limits in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Tapu Nayak, was a supplier of bricks and sand.

Police said Nayak and eight others had gathered at the campus of Maa Dakshinakali Construction office, behind Navajyoti College in Sisupalgarh village, where they were consuming alcohol.

The accused have been identified as construction office supervisor Umesh Kumar Pattanayak (30) of Ranpur, Bishnuprasad Samantaray (23) and Chitrasen Gajendra (32) of Sisupalgarh, Ratnakar Sahoo (23) of Itamati, Alok Jena (30) of Khandapada, Manas Swain (39) of Balikuda, Akshaya Pradhan (36) of Balipatna and Kalinga Keshari Patra (23) of Badamba.

According to police, the group had recently received an illegal firearm, which was reportedly in Bishnuprasad’s possession on Wednesday night. Police suspect a heated exchange took place between Tapu and Bishnuprasad, following which the latter allegedly opened fire.

After Tapu sustained gunshot injuries, Bishnuprasad and Umesh took him to Capital Hospital. He was later referred to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. Bishnuprasad and Umesh initially told investigators that two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and shot Tapu near Mausima Bridge while he was travelling with them.

During questioning, however, the two allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. Police subsequently arrested six other persons who were present during the shooting.

Bishnuprasad and Umesh had allegedly thrown the pistol into Gangua Nullah after the shooting. With the help of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel, police recovered the weapon from the nullah on Thursday. They also seized one live round of ammunition and an empty cartridge from the accused.