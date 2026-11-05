Heritage activist, poet Dipak Samantrai passes away, Cuttack mourns

CUTTACK: Eminent poet, broadcaster, academician and heritage enthusiast Dipak Samantrai passed away at his Rovers Street residence in Cuttack here on Tuesday. He was 69.

Born on July 22, 1957, Samantrai started his career with the All India Radio (AIR) where he retired as director of National Academy of Broadcasting and Multimedia (NABM) few years ago. Following his retirement, he joined Ravenshaw University as a visiting professor of Journalism, continuing his association with academics and media education.

A bilingual poet with several poetry collections to his credit, Samantrai shared a close association with legendary poet Jayanta Mahapatra. He was also a regular contributor to newspapers and literary journals. Samantrai also worked with The Indian Express for a brief period at its Vijayanagar bureau, adding journalistic experience to his diverse professional career.

His contribution to the conservation and promotion of Cuttack’s rich heritage was particularly noteworthy. As the founder-convenor of Cuttack Heritage Walk, he played an important role in bringing the city’s historical landmarks, architectural legacy and cultural traditions into public focus. The initiative attracted considerable attention from heritage enthusiasts and people from different walks of life.

An amateur photographer with a keen eye for the city’s cultural and architectural landscape, Samantrai also organised several exhibitions of his photographs.