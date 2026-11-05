Odisha: Rs 107 crore sanctioned for the cyclone-hit in Ganjam, Koraput

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday sanctioned over Rs 107.70 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for providing cash as gratuitous relief assistance to families affected by cyclone Arnab in Ganjam and Koraput districts.

Official sources said out of total sanctioned amount, Rs 107.44 crore has been released for Ganjam district, while Rs 26 lakh has been provided for Koraput district. As per sanctioned allocation, gratuitous assistance of Rs 2,500 will be provided to each of the 4,29,782 cyclone-hit families in Ganjam in cash. Similarly, 1,051 affected families in Koraput will also receive assistance of Rs 2,500 per family in cash.

The sanctioned amount has been placed at disposal of respective district collectors. The relief comes after widespread damage was reported from Ganjam, which bore the brunt of cyclone Arnab, followed by floods in Rushikulya and other rivers. Koraput also witnessed localised damages. The Rs 2,500 per family assistance is meant to cover immediate household needs after the cyclone disrupted livelihoods, damaged houses and standing crops.

District administrations have been asked to complete disbursement on priority.