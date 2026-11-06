AIIMS-Bhubaneswar gets Rs 42 crore to boost research in advanced diagnostics

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received over Rs 42 crore in the last one-and-half years to strengthen its focus on translating biomedical research into advanced diagnostics and evidence-based patient care, especially in the areas of cancer, infectious diseases, public health, microbiome and mental health.

Speaking at the 4th Annual Research Day held on the theme “Innovate, Translate, Heal: Advancing Biomedical Frontiers”, executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said with the state-of-the-art facilities such as the Infectious Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (IRDL), Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services and Brain Bank, AIIMS Bhubaneswar aims to make advanced diagnosis and treatment accessible to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states.

He said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar secured Rs 32.2 crore in extramural research grants through 187 projects during 2025-26. In 2026-27, it has already received over Rs 10 crore through 29 projects.

The institute is supported by 24 international, national and regional funding agencies. IIT-Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar and AIIMS-Kalyani executive director Arvind Sinha also spoke.