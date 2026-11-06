Low pressure area to form again over over Bay of Bengal next week: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

In its extended range outlook for two weeks (November 6 to 12 and November 13 to 19), the national weather body said an upper air cyclonic circulation may develop over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea around November 11.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. There is low probability of its further intensification into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on November 15, it added.

Models (physics based) like BFS, Mithuna, ECMWF, NEPS, NCEP GFS and AI models like IMD FGN, NCMRWF FourCastNet and Pangu have also indicated formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 11.

Various models are also suggesting that the system is likely to further intensify into a low pressure area over Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. However, models like NCEP GFS, NCUM, AIGFS, Pangu and FGN are also indicating its further development into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal around November 15. Weather experts said more details will emerge in the coming days.