Odisha: Stalls up for auction, Pallishree Mela shuts its door on rural enterprises

CUTTACK: The national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra was conceived and has been organised to give rural entrepreneurs, SHGs, producer groups (PGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and artisans a platform not only to showcase their products to a wider audience but also market them. Over the years, it has grown into the major attraction of the fair, drawing the maximum footfall, with the rural businesses, artisans and craftspersons reaping good returns through sales and market linkages.

This year, however, the district administration’s decision to put a large share of the stalls up for bidding, apparently to generate more revenue, threatens to deprive them of a much-needed marketing opportunity. Balijatra is set to begin on November 24 and will continue till December 1. The district administration on Tuesday issued notification detailing the guidelines and criteria for online registration and allotment of paid stalls.

While 200 stalls have been reserved for allotment free of cost to community-based organisations, including SHGs, PGs, FPOs and artisans of 30 districts, 100 stalls are allotted to NABARD, handicrafts and cottage industries, KVIB and KVIC at a base price Rs 20,000. The administration has for the first time put up 170 stalls for public bidding with base price of Rs 25,000 for food stalls and Rs 20,000 for others.

Suchismita Jena, a city-based entrepreneur, said she has been setting up food stall at the Pallishree Mela offering Odia cuisine for the last two years. “However, the fact that we’ll now have to apply online for a stall through bidding system has left us worried. How will we be able to compete with the money might of bigger players,” she said.