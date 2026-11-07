Bihar man arrested while attempting to break open ATM kiosk in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Cuttack police on Thursday nabbed a 34-year-old Bihar native while he was attempting to break open an ATM kiosk in Badambadi area.

The accused is Ashwani Kumar from Rajapur in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

Police suspect that he is a member of an inter-state gang operating from Bihar. Two suspected adhesive-backed ATM cash-trapping devices, a pair of combination pliers with red plastic handles, a roll of double-sided adhesive foam tape, a bike, Rs 18,000 in cash, an SBI ATM card in the name of Ramakrushna Mohapatra and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

He had reportedly travelled to Puri by train and reached Cuttack on a motorcycle. He allegedly targeted the ATM kiosk of Bank of India (BOI) in Badambadi at around 11.20 pm.

“As soon as the miscreant tampered with the kiosk’s hardware, the silent security alarm was triggered at the Delhi monitoring station. The Delhi office immediately alerted the local Badambadi police,” said DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Acting on the alert, Badambadi police rushed to the spot and caught Kumar red-handed while he was attempting to break open the machine. However, the lower portion of the ATM had been damaged by then, Dnyandeo added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the project manager of CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime, the DCP said.