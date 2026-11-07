Odisha's Pallishree Mela stall auction cancelled, but issues persist

CUTTACK: With the decision to put Pallishree Mela stalls at Balijatra up for auction drawing sharp outrage, the district administration on Friday backed down, announcing that it has been cancelled and stalls will instead be allotted through lottery.

The move came after a report published in theTNIE, titled ‘Stalls up for auction, Pallishree Mela shuts its door on rural enterprises’ raised the problems faced by rural enterprises, community-based organizations (CBOs), SHGs, farmers’ producer groups, etc.

However, the cancellation and the lottery system still threaten to deprive the very rural enterprises the national-level fair was meant to serve. Even as the administration said it had called off the auction, rural entrepreneurs and artisans remain confused. No change has been made to the existing notification, which still provides for an auction, they said.

“Registered food enterprises, restaurants, café entrepreneurs, trading organisations and corporate organisations are also eligible for online registration and allotment of paid stalls. If the lottery goes in their favour, we will be deprived of the opportunity to set up our stalls at Pallishree Mela,” they said. They also questioned how they could rely on a verbal assurance about the cancellation of the auction.

They demanded that the administration should cancel the existing notification and issue a fresh one spelling out the revised guidelines, eligibility criteria and the stall allotment process.

Chief development officer and executive officer of Cuttack zilla parishad Prasant Kumar Nayak, who also chairs the stall allotment committee, confirmed on Friday that there would be no auction of stalls at the Pallishree Mela pavilion.