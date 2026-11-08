78 pandals dot Cuttack as city comes alive in revelry for Kali Puja, police tighten security arrangements

CUTTACK: Kali Puja is here and Cuttack is all set to celebrate the festival in a grand fashion, with erection of around 78 puja pandals across the city.

Like Durga Puja, Kali Puja too is celebrated with fanfare and gaiety in the millenium city. While the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, cultural programmes will be held on Monday and Tuesday and the immersion processions carried out on Wednesday.

Of the total 78 committees, 34 have come up with silver tableau and several have decorated the Mother Goddess with massive gold and silver jewellery.

Sources said the budget set for observing Kali Puja this year is in the range of `3 lakh to `5 lakh per puja committee. Among the different idols of Goddess Kali worshipped in Cuttack, the Bakhrabad Loka Mandala puja committee worships Goddess Chhinnamasta, also known as the Headless Goddess, on the occasion.

The idol here holds her severed head in one hand, with streams of blood rolling out of her neck. While one stream goes down to her mouth in the severed head, other two go down to the mouths of her two associates. Instead of stepping on the lying Shiva, the Goddess is seen stepping on a copulating couple.

In Bidhyadharpur, idol immersion is carried out in a traditional way where people, instead of using vehicles, carry the deity on their shoulders. As many as 30 Kali Puja pandals have come up in Bidyadharpur this time.

The Commissionerate Police has, meanwhile, made elaborate security arrangements for smooth observation of the festival in the city. DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said around 300 police officers, 65 platoons police forces, seven quick response teams and 600 home guards have been deployed with roof security surveillance at different places for crowd control and safety during the festival.