Odisha man kills wife’s brother, tries to pass it off as train accident, held

BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a family dispute and attempting to pass it off as death in train accident.

The accused was identified as Suresh Singh, a house painter by profession. The deceased is his wife’s brother Pathani Sahu (40). The incident occurred late on Friday night.

Police said Singh stayed with his wife Kusuma and their seven-year-old daughter in Tarini Basti within Saheed Nagar police limits. Around 15 days back, the couple had a dispute following which Kusuma left the house along with their daughter, and started staying at her younger sister’s place in Sundarpada area.

Four days back, Singh called Sahu to his house to amicably resolve the dispute. During this period, Sahu was also staying at his place, police said. However, on Friday night, a heated exchange broke out between them following which Singh hit Sahu on the head with a brick, resulting in his death on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly dragged Sahu’s body for about 30 metre and placed it on the railway tracks close to his house in a bid to hoodwink the investigators.

On receiving information, Saheed Nagar police arrived at the spot and shifted the deceased’s body to a hospital for postmortem. During investigation, police established that it was a case of homicide and not an accident. Subsequently, police arrested Singh and he eventually confessed to the crime. Further probe is underway, said police.