Auto driver found hanging inside vehicle in Cuttack, kin cry murder

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found hanging inside his vehicle near Kurang Urdu Upper Primary School along Phulnakhara-Niali state highway under Sadar police limits on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jabir Mohammad of Kurang Pradhan village. Locals spotted Jabir’s body hanging from a towel from the rear-view mirror of his auto, just a short distance away from his house, and informed his family.

As per his family members, Jabir had returned home on Sunday evening after completing a trip. Later in the night, he reportedly received another ride booking on his phone and left for work. However, he did not return home since. “We made several phone calls to him but there was no response,” they said, further alleging that Jabir had been murdered and then hanged in his auto to make it appear as suicide.

Jabir’s wife Ayeja lodged an FIR with Cuttack Sadar police in this connection alleging there were some injury marks on his face and body too.

Police said the body was seized and sent for postmortem. An unnatural death case was registered and investigation launched to ascertain the exact cause of death.