Boy killed, grandpa critical as fire engulfs house in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather sustained critical injuries after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey residential building at Hatipokhari under Darghabazar police station early on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Biraj Bajoria. His grandfather Ashok Bajoria (67), who suffered serious injuries, is under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, the fire broke out at 5 am when the family was asleep on the second floor. Locals noticed thick smoke billowing out of the building and immediately alerted the fire station.

“In no time, the flames engulfed the entire building, trapping the residents inside. Hearing cries for help, we rushed to the spot and joined the fire services personnel in the rescue operation,” said a local.

Biraj suffered severe burn injuries in the blaze. He was rescued and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Ashok has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stated to be critical.