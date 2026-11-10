Boy killed, grandpa critical as fire engulfs house in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather sustained critical injuries after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey residential building at Hatipokhari under Darghabazar police station early on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Biraj Bajoria. His grandfather Ashok Bajoria (67), who suffered serious injuries, is under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.
According to sources, the fire broke out at 5 am when the family was asleep on the second floor. Locals noticed thick smoke billowing out of the building and immediately alerted the fire station.
“In no time, the flames engulfed the entire building, trapping the residents inside. Hearing cries for help, we rushed to the spot and joined the fire services personnel in the rescue operation,” said a local.
Biraj suffered severe burn injuries in the blaze. He was rescued and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Ashok has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stated to be critical.
“Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames doused after a strenuous effort for nearly an hour. Fire services personnel entered the building risking their lives, cutting through the grills of rear windows as the front entrance gate was shut and the intensity of the blaze made access difficult. Ashok’s wife, his daughter-in-law and 13-year-old granddaughter were among others trapped inside. They were rescued successfully,” said assistant fire officer, Cuttack, Prasant Kumar Dhal.
The house owner Rabindra Bajoria was not in the house when the mishap occurred. The three-storey building was decorated with electric lights and earthen lamps. Fire crackers and three LPG cylinders were stored inside the house which exploded, intensifying the fire, Dhal said.
While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is preliminarily suspected to have triggered the blaze. “An investigation is on to ascertain the cause,” he added.