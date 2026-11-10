IndiGo crew reports crackers in approach way

BHUBANESWAR: Bursting of firecrackers close to the airport and its fly zone was reported to the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Diwali evening on Sunday.

Officials of the air traffic control (ATC) at BPIA received report from the crew of an IndiGo flight en route to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru that firecrackers were being burst close to the airport’s approach way during Diwali celebrations in the evening. The flight landed safely, but they have lodged a police complaint in this regard, BPIA officials said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the premises of the Sericulture office in Sikharchandi area under Infocity police limits after a cracker reportedly fell on the garbage lying on its premises near the boundary wall. Two teams of firefighters reached the spot and doused the blaze.

In another incident, a 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide after his parents refrained him from bursting crackers after 8.30 pm. The incident occurred in Basistha Nagar within Lingaraj police limits. On being taken to hospital, he was declared brought dead. Police registered a unnatural death case in this connection.

The department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar attended to a total of 28 patients with firecracker-related injuries and burn cases during the Diwali weekend. Of these, four patients required hospital admission, including three who sustained extensive thermal burns involving more than 50 per cent.