Actor Lipan Sahu gets 7-day bail to visit ailing father

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted seven-day interim bail to Odia actor Lipan Sahu, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his actress wife Lakshmipriya Behera, to visit his critically-ill father.

The division bench comprising Justice SK Panigrahi and Justice MS Raman, while hearing Sahu’s interlocutory application (IA) seeking three months’ interim bail, declined the longer period but allowed his release for seven days on humanitarian grounds.

Sahu filed the IA as part of his criminal appeal against his conviction and life sentence. The bench directed that Sahu be released on furnishing a bail bond of `20,000 with one local solvent surety for a similar amount before the Third Additional Session’s Judge, Cuttack.

He must surrender before the trial court on the eighth day of his release and refrain from any criminal activity during the interim bail period.

The bench posted the appeal for hearing on December 10 and directed his counsel to produce the surrender certificate on that date. The registry was also asked to prepare the paper book, with both sides directed to remain ready for final hearing.

On February 26, the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack, had convicted Sahu for murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000.

Lakshmipriya, popularly known as Nikita, had died on January 4, 2019, after falling from the terrace of an apartment at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack.