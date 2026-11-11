Cannot confiscate vehicle just over liquor seizure: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that mere seizure of liquor from a vehicle cannot automatically justify its confiscation. The Excise authorities must independently establish the circumstances of its use in an alleged offence before depriving an owner of his property.

Setting aside the order for confiscation of a car seized in an Excise case on November 6, Justice Sashikanta Mishra said the authorities cannot rely solely on seizure records and reports of the seizing officer without properly examining the vehicle owner’s defence.

Justice Mishra made the observations while considering a petition filed by Umesh Patra, challenging the confiscation of his Maruti Suzuki Celerio after Excise officials allegedly seized 68 bottles containing around 51 litre of non-duty-paid Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from its rear dickey near Gohira Bridge under Jamda police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Patra claimed that the bags belonged to a co-passenger who had sought a lift and told him they contained marriage articles. He maintained that he had no knowledge of the liquor allegedly carried in the vehicle.

The court held that seizure and confiscation are two distinct legal processes under Section 71 of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008. While seizure can be made on the basis of a reasonable belief that an offence has been committed, confiscation requires independent satisfaction of the competent authority.