Crane lifting stone blocks overturns during temple revamp in Nemalo, 92-year-old among two critical

CUTTACK: Two elderly persons, including a 92-year-old priest, sustained critical injuries after a crane engaged in lifting stone blocks for the ongoing redevelopment work of Gopinath temple near Mahapurusha Achyutananda Pitha at Nemalo, lost balance and overturned on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Siba Prasad Panda, a priest of Gopinath temple, and 70-year-old Puspalata Goswami, a local. The incident occurred at around 10.45 am at the back side of the temple.

Both of them were initially taken to Nischintakoili community health centre (CHC) and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

As per sources, the renovation of Gopinath temple was being undertaken as part of the redevelopment of Mahapurusha Achyutananda Pitha, popularly known as Padmabana Pitha. The work was being carried out by M/S Green Grow engaged by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) at the cost of `24.96 crore.

Locals alleged that the crane operator was absent and the machine was being operated by a helper when the incident took place. The crane was lifting stone blocks when it suddenly lost balance as a result of which the stone blocks fell from the hook from a height of 50 feet.

Goswami, whose house is located at the back side of the temple, was struck by a falling stone block, causing severe fractures to her legs. Panda was engaged in cooking Anna Prasad when the crane toppled on the roof of the temple kitchen, causing its asbestos structure to come crashing down on him.