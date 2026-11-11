Curbs imposed for Kali Puja idol immersion in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement along majorroutes in Cuttack on Wednesday in view of the scheduled idol immersion procession of Goddess Kali.

The traffic curbs will come into force from 7 am and continue till completion of the immersion procession. As per the public notice issued by the Commissionerate Police, no vehicle will be allowed to ply on the immersion route from College Square to Devigada via Buxi Bazar, Tinikonia Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Choudhury Bazar, Jaunliapatty and Firingi Bazar while the tableaux pass through the route.

Vehicles will have to take diversion at several points to ensure smooth traffic movement, maintenance of public order and to prevent public inconvenience. While vehicular movement has been restricted on Kathajodi Ring road from Khannagar Square towards Devigada in Purighat, those coming from Judicial Academy Square shall not proceed on the Ring road towards Purighat.

The curbs will not apply to emergency service vehicles like police, fire brigade and ambulance. The idol immersion will take place in the temporary pond on Kathajodi river bank in Devigada.